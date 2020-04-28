Facebook Inc. [FB] saw a change by -1.08% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $185.47. The company is holding 2.81B shares with keeping 2.39B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.27% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.11%, trading +35.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.81B shares valued at 8.79 million were bought and sold.

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Facebook Inc. [FB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $187.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Facebook Inc. [FB] is sitting at 4.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.85.

Fundamental Analysis of Facebook Inc. [FB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Facebook Inc. [FB] sitting at 33.90% and its Gross Margin at 81.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Facebook Inc. [FB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Facebook Inc. [FB] has 2.81B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 526.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.10 to 224.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 3.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Facebook Inc. [FB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Facebook Inc. [FB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.