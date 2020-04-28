Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] gained by 2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $18.81 price per share at the time. Fifth Third Bancorp represents 713.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 13.09B with the latest information.

The Fifth Third Bancorp traded at the price of $18.81 with 2.68 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FITB shares recorded 8.50M.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.24.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.80. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 713.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.10 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 5.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.