Geron Corporation [GERN] saw a change by 5.17% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.22. The company is holding 202.11M shares with keeping 199.55M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.29%, trading +62.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 202.11M shares valued at 1.34 million were bought and sold.

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Geron Corporation [GERN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GERN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.22, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Geron Corporation [GERN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Geron Corporation [GERN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.51. Its Return on Equity is -44.70%, and its Return on Assets is -40.80%. These metrics suggest that this Geron Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Geron Corporation [GERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 224.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.01.

Geron Corporation [GERN] has 202.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 246.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 1.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Geron Corporation [GERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Geron Corporation [GERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.