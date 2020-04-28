Halliburton Company[HAL] stock saw a move by 3.87% on Monday, touching 13.19 million. Based on the recent volume, Halliburton Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HAL shares recorded 878.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Halliburton Company [HAL] stock additionally went up by 16.78% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 26.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HAL stock is set at -69.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -58.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HAL shares showcased -55.25% decrease. HAL saw 29.21 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Halliburton Company [HAL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Halliburton Company [HAL] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.68.

Fundamental Analysis of Halliburton Company [HAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halliburton Company [HAL] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 31.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.77. Its Return on Equity is 12.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HAL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Halliburton Company [HAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 143.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.76.

Halliburton Company [HAL] has 878.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.25 to 29.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 8.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Halliburton Company [HAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Halliburton Company [HAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.