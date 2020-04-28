Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] dipped by -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $23.32 price per share at the time. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. represents 132.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.09B with the latest information.

The Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $23.32 with 2.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HALO shares recorded 1.78M.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HALO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.32, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] sitting at -34.50% and its Gross Margin at 76.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.05. Its Return on Equity is -33.70%, and its Return on Assets is -16.20%. These metrics suggest that this Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 438.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 417.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -65.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.41.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has 132.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.71 to 23.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 6.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.67. This RSI suggests that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.