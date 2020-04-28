Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] shares went lower by -1.80% from its previous closing of 2.50, now trading at the price of $2.45, also subtracting -0.05 points. Is HL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 508.42M float and a 7.30% run over in the last seven days. HL share price has been hovering between 3.51 and 1.21 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Hecla Mining Company [HL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hecla Mining Company [HL] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Hecla Mining Company [HL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hecla Mining Company [HL] sitting at -8.50% and its Gross Margin at 3.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] has 508.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 3.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 7.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hecla Mining Company [HL] a Reliable Buy?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.