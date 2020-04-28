Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] saw a change by -0.27% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.15. The company is holding 80.74M shares with keeping 76.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 65.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -48.76% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.66%, trading +65.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 80.74M shares valued at 7.32 million were bought and sold.

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 80.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 0.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 22.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.