Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] took an upward turn with a change of 3.48%, trading at the price of $9.22 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 14.24M shares for that time period. HBAN monthly volatility recorded 7.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.14%. PS value for HBAN stocks is 2.20 with PB recorded at 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at 71.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.20. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.04B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 6.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.