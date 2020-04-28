Inphi Corporation [NYSE: IPHI] stock went up by 0.79% or 0.78 points up from its previous closing price of 98.75. The stock reached $99.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IPHI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.74% in the period of the last 7 days.

IPHI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $100.22, at one point touching $97.87. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.07%. The 52-week high currently stands at 99.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 120.49% after the recent low of 39.34.

Inphi Corporation [NYSE:IPHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Inphi Corporation [IPHI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IPHI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $99.53, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inphi Corporation [IPHI] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inphi Corporation [IPHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inphi Corporation [IPHI] sitting at -13.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.98. Its Return on Equity is -20.80%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. These metrics suggest that this Inphi Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 86.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 96.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.53.

Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has 46.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.34 to 99.46. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.59. This RSI suggests that Inphi Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Inphi Corporation [IPHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inphi Corporation [IPHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.