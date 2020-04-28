Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] opened at $67.36 and closed at $69.15 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.41% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $71.51.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] had 2.37 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.56M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.23%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.63%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 40.76 during that period and EXPE managed to take a rebound to 144.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is sitting at 3.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Fundamental Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 82.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has 135.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.76 to 144.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.