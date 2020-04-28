F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] opened at $128.40 and closed at $127.32 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $130.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] had 1.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 945.56K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 79.78 during that period and FFIV managed to take a rebound to 168.94 in the last 52 weeks.

F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 84.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40. These measurements indicate that F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.08. Its Return on Equity is 23.30%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. These metrics all suggest that F5 Networks Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.98. F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.35 and P/E Ratio of 19.99. These metrics all suggest that F5 Networks Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] has 60.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.78 to 168.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 2.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.