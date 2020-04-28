National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NYSE: NOV] opened at $11.79 and closed at $12.35 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NYSE: NOV] had 3.18 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.04M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.96%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 8.00 during that period and NOV managed to take a rebound to 28.07 in the last 52 weeks.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NYSE:NOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] is sitting at 3.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Fundamental Analysis of National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] sitting at -74.10% and its Gross Margin at 10.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -71.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] has 368.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 28.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 7.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] a Reliable Buy?

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.