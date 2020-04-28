Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] took an upward turn with a change of 4.61%, trading at the price of $8.62 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.77 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Parsley Energy Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 11.17M shares for that time period. PE monthly volatility recorded 12.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.92%. PS value for PE stocks is 1.61 with PB recorded at 0.40.

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] sitting at 27.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has 382.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 21.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 9.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.