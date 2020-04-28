Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] dipped by -2.67% on the last trading session, reaching $160.20 price per share at the time. Zoom Video Communications Inc. represents 247.92M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 40.81B with the latest information.

The Zoom Video Communications Inc. traded at the price of $160.20 with 7.68 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZM shares recorded 12.80M.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $164.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.61.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 247.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.97 to 181.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.