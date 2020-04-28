The share price of Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] inclined by $23.29, presently trading at $23.74. The company’s shares saw 56.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.20 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as JNPR jumped by 2.77% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.81 compared to +0.64 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 16.32%, while additionally dropping -12.85% during the last 12 months. Juniper Networks Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.86% decrease from the current trading price.

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is sitting at 3.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.07.

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JNPR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 23.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has 332.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.20 to 28.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 2.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.