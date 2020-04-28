Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE: KDP] gained by 7.62% on the last trading session, reaching $27.83 price per share at the time. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. represents 1.43B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 36.90B with the latest information.

The Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. traded at the price of $27.83 with 2.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KDP shares recorded 4.11M.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE:KDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30. These measurements indicate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has 1.43B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 32.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 3.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.