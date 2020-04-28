Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] took an upward turn with a change of 0.57%, trading at the price of $15.10 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.98 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Kinder Morgan Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 20.50M shares for that time period. KMI monthly volatility recorded 6.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.07%. PS value for KMI stocks is 2.72 with PB recorded at 1.01.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] sitting at 31.00% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has 2.34B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.42 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 6.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.