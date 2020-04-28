Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] saw a change by 4.18% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.38. The company is holding 169.44M shares with keeping 122.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.29% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.61%, trading +35.73% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 169.44M shares valued at 2.05 million were bought and sold.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 60.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.07. Its Return on Equity is 7.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KNX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.42 and P/E Ratio of 22.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has 169.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.03 to 40.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 3.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.