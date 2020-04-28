Kura Oncology Inc.[KURA] stock saw a move by 40.60% on Monday, touching 3.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Kura Oncology Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KURA shares recorded 46.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] stock additionally went down by -0.76% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KURA stock is set at -29.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KURA shares showcased -29.26% decrease. KURA saw 21.42 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] has 46.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 488.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.35 to 21.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 4.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.40. This RSI suggests that Kura Oncology Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.