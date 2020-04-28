MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX: MAG] gained by 20.87% on the last trading session, reaching $11.64 price per share at the time. MAG Silver Corp. represents 84.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 983.58M with the latest information.

The MAG Silver Corp. traded at the price of $11.64 with 1.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MAG shares recorded 733.30K.

MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX:MAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. On average, stock market experts give MAG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.64, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $12.11 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.05. Its Return on Equity is -2.10%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this MAG Silver Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -91.46. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.76.

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has 84.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 983.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.84 to 14.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 203.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. [MAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.