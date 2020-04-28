Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went down by -3.51% or -2.85 points down from its previous closing price of 81.23. The stock reached $78.38 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MTCH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.06% in the period of the last 7 days.

MTCH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $82.81, at one point touching $77.97. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -17.77%. The 52-week high currently stands at 95.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 26.58% after the recent low of 44.74.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Match Group Inc. [MTCH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTCH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $78.38, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group Inc. [MTCH] sitting at 31.60% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10. These measurements indicate that Match Group Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.73. Its Return on Equity is 237.40%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that Match Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 515.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 511.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 72.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.83 and P/E Ratio of 43.33. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] has 281.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.74 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 4.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group Inc. [MTCH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.