MBIA Inc. [MBI] took an upward turn with a change of 6.42%, trading at the price of $8.29 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MBIA Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 878.91K shares for that time period. MBI monthly volatility recorded 6.77%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.99%. PS value for MBI stocks is 1.76 with PB recorded at 0.76.

MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MBIA Inc. [MBI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MBI an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MBIA Inc. [MBI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MBIA Inc. [MBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MBIA Inc. [MBI] sitting at -21.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.32. Its Return on Equity is -35.10%, and its Return on Assets is -4.40%. These metrics suggest that this MBIA Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MBIA Inc. [MBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 577.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 457.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -859.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.86. MBIA Inc. [MBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89.

MBIA Inc. [MBI] has 73.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 611.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.93 to 10.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 5.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MBIA Inc. [MBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MBIA Inc. [MBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.