The share price of MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] inclined by $6.63, presently trading at $7.01. The company’s shares saw 61.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.34 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MTG jumped by 13.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.04 compared to +1.38 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -19.73%, while additionally dropping -54.21% during the last 12 months. MGIC Investment Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.19% increase from the current trading price.

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] sitting at 74.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 55.50. These measurements indicate that MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has 348.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.34 to 15.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 6.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.