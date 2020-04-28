Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] opened at $51.69 and closed at $51.48 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $51.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] had 3.19 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.46%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 41.19 during that period and MDLZ managed to take a rebound to 59.96 in the last 52 weeks.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.67. Its Return on Equity is 14.60%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Mondelez International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.25 and P/E Ratio of 19.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.19 to 59.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 2.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.