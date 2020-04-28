Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] shares went lower by -3.58% from its previous closing of 421.38, now trading at the price of $406.28, also subtracting -15.1 points. Is NFLX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.61 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NFLX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 431.66M float and a -3.68% run over in the last seven days. NFLX share price has been hovering between 449.52 and 252.28 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Netflix Inc. [NFLX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $421.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is sitting at 3.97. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has 434.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 183.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 449.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Netflix Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.