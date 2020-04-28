New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] opened at $5.25 and closed at $5.55 a share within trading session on 04/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.95% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.88.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] had 5.53 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.91 during that period and NRZ managed to take a rebound to 17.66 in the last 52 weeks.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at 25.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 416.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.91 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 14.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.