NIC Inc. [NASDAQ: EGOV] shares went lower by -6.86% from its previous closing of 25.67, now trading at the price of $23.91, also subtracting -1.76 points. Is EGOV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EGOV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 66.00M float and a -3.39% run over in the last seven days. EGOV share price has been hovering between 25.80 and 15.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NIC Inc. [NASDAQ:EGOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to NIC Inc. [EGOV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIC Inc. [EGOV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of NIC Inc. [EGOV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIC Inc. [EGOV] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 38.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10. These measurements indicate that NIC Inc. [EGOV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.46. Its Return on Equity is 21.40%, and its Return on Assets is 13.70%. These metrics all suggest that NIC Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIC Inc. [EGOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. NIC Inc. [EGOV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.75 and P/E Ratio of 32.06. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NIC Inc. [EGOV] has 67.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.48 to 25.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 4.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIC Inc. [EGOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIC Inc. [EGOV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.