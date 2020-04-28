NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] shares went higher by 1.53% from its previous closing of 20.96, now trading at the price of $21.28, also adding 0.32 points. Is NLOK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.59 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NLOK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 580.66M float and a 6.35% run over in the last seven days. NLOK share price has been hovering between 21.22 and 10.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 591.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.22. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 4.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.