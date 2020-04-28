Novavax Inc.[NVAX] stock saw a move by -3.66% on Monday, touching 2.52 million. Based on the recent volume, Novavax Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NVAX shares recorded 54.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock additionally went down by -11.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 64.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NVAX stock is set at 114.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by 147.18% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NVAX shares showcased 392.04% increase. NVAX saw 26.34 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Novavax Inc. [NVAX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 54.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 26.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 471.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 15.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.