The share price of NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] inclined by $297.08, presently trading at $293.89. The company’s shares saw 121.64% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 132.60 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NVDA jumped by 3.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 304.20 compared to +25.42 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 15.49%, while additionally gaining 66.81% during the last 12 months. NVIDIA Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $300.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.11% increase from the current trading price.

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $297.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Fundamental Analysis of NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] sitting at 26.10% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.60. These measurements indicate that NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has 616.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 183.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 132.60 to 316.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.