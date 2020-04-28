Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [NASDAQ: OBCI] shares went higher by 7.04% from its previous closing of 6.53, now trading at the price of $6.99, also adding 0.46 points. Is OBCI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OBCI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.62M float and a 23.28% run over in the last seven days. OBCI share price has been hovering between 7.95 and 2.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [NASDAQ:OBCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.53.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 36.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.43. Its Return on Equity is 11.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.30%. These metrics all suggest that Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.19 and P/E Ratio of 18.77. These metrics all suggest that Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI] has 8.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.90 to 7.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 141.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 12.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.80. This RSI suggests that Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. [OBCI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.