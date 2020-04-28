Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] took an upward turn with a change of 9.42%, trading at the price of $67.94 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.96 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.77M shares for that time period. OLLI monthly volatility recorded 6.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.77%. PS value for OLLI stocks is 3.10 with PB recorded at 4.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OLLI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.94, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.26. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.34 and P/E Ratio of 31.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has 64.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.83 to 103.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.09. This RSI suggests that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.