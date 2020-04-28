OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] saw a change by 0.00% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.20. The company is holding 676.31M shares with keeping 402.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 96.94% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -24.40% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.30%, trading +97.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 676.31M shares valued at 5.43 million were bought and sold.

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] sitting at -30.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has 676.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.12 to 2.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 9.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.48. This RSI suggests that OPKO Health Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] a Reliable Buy?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.