The share price of OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] inclined by $15.37, presently trading at $15.78. The company’s shares saw 201.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.23 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OSUR jumped by 15.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.26 compared to +2.10 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 95.12%, while additionally gaining 76.57% during the last 12 months. OraSure Technologies Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -5.53% decrease from the current trading price.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OSUR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 61.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that OraSure Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.92 and P/E Ratio of 59.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has 61.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 974.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.23 to 15.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 201.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 8.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.58. This RSI suggests that OraSure Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.