Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONVO] stock went up by 17.47% or 0.06 points up from its previous closing price of 0.37. The stock reached $0.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ONVO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 26.90% in the period of the last 7 days.

ONVO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.45, at one point touching $0.3627. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -59.08%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -57.46% after the recent low of 0.19.

Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ONVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONVO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 85.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -67.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.86. Its Return on Equity is -69.40%, and its Return on Assets is -60.00%. These metrics suggest that this Organovo Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04. Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.39.

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] has 131.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 12.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.