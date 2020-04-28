Ovid Therapeutics Inc.[OVID] stock saw a move by 5.87% on Monday, touching 1.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OVID shares recorded 55.36M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] stock additionally went up by 4.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 26.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OVID stock is set at 87.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OVID shares showcased 73.56% increase. OVID saw 5.24 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.53 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OVID]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVID an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -111.11. Its Return on Equity is -119.30%, and its Return on Assets is -99.50%. These metrics suggest that this Ovid Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.41. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.24.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] has 55.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 199.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.53 to 5.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.