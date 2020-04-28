Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] saw a change by 0.00% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.69. The company is holding 259.76M shares with keeping 257.68M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 123.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -87.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -72.55%, trading +126.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 259.76M shares valued at 3.96 million were bought and sold.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.73, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.05.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 259.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 37.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.16, which indicates that it is 13.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.