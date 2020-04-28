The share price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] inclined by $8.12, presently trading at $8.56. The company’s shares saw 114.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.99 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PK jumped by 5.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.84 compared to +1.00 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -18.23%, while additionally dropping -74.51% during the last 12 months. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.85. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.29% increase from the current trading price.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.45.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 240.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 8.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.