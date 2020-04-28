Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] stock went up by 1.88% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 2.66. The stock reached $2.71 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PTEN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 28.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

PTEN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.74, at one point touching $2.36. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -81.01%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.27 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -81.37% after the recent low of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is sitting at 2.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.71.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -23.90% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 148.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 394.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 14.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 20.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.