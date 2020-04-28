PepsiCo Inc.[PEP] stock saw a move by 0.78% on Monday, touching 2.57 million. Based on the recent volume, PepsiCo Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PEP shares recorded 1.41B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock additionally went down by -0.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PEP stock is set at 6.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PEP shares showcased -2.49% decrease. PEP saw 147.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 101.42 compared to high within the same period of time.

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PepsiCo Inc. [PEP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 55.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has 1.41B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 190.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.42 to 147.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 2.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.