The share price of Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] inclined by $20.78, presently trading at $19.95. The company’s shares saw 97.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.10 recorded on 04/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PINS jumped by 19.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.56 compared to +3.25 of all time high it touched on 04/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 36.71%, while additionally dropping -30.39% during the last 12 months. Pinterest Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $22.07. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.12% increase from the current trading price.

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Pinterest Inc. [PINS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.60%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has 594.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.