Precigen Inc.[PGEN] stock saw a move by 10.57% on Monday, touching 1.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Precigen Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PGEN shares recorded 151.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] stock additionally went up by 10.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.83% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PGEN stock is set at -14.00% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PGEN shares showcased -23.52% decrease. PGEN saw 8.77 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.26 compared to high within the same period of time.

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Precigen Inc. [PGEN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PGEN an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Precigen Inc. [PGEN] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 32.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.17. Its Return on Equity is -144.50%, and its Return on Assets is -53.20%. These metrics suggest that this Precigen Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 345.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 293.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has 151.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 585.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.26 to 8.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 12.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Precigen Inc. [PGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Precigen Inc. [PGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.