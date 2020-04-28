PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] took an upward turn with a change of 9.47%, trading at the price of $29.82 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.46 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PulteGroup Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.08M shares for that time period. PHM monthly volatility recorded 7.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.57%. PS value for PHM stocks is 0.72 with PB recorded at 1.35.

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 23.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has 271.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.12 to 47.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.