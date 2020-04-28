Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] saw a change by 8.82% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $116.02. The company is holding 132.27M shares with keeping 132.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 58.89% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.16% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.16%, trading +58.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 132.27M shares valued at 4.45 million were bought and sold.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DGX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $116.02, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $69.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.95. Its Return on Equity is 13.30%, and its Return on Assets is 6.00%. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.68 and P/E Ratio of 19.98. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has 132.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.02 to 118.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 6.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.71. This RSI suggests that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.