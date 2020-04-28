Quidel Corporation [QDEL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $138.09 after QDEL shares went up by 2.59% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Quidel Corporation [NASDAQ:QDEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Quidel Corporation [QDEL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QDEL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $138.09, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quidel Corporation [QDEL] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quidel Corporation [QDEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quidel Corporation [QDEL] sitting at 17.20% and its Gross Margin at 60.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60. These measurements indicate that Quidel Corporation [QDEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.84. Its Return on Equity is 14.10%, and its Return on Assets is 8.30%. These metrics all suggest that Quidel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.18 and P/E Ratio of 80.36. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Quidel Corporation [QDEL] has 41.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.49 to 136.52. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 7.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.74. This RSI suggests that Quidel Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Quidel Corporation [QDEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quidel Corporation [QDEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.