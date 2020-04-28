Realogy Holdings Corp.[RLGY] stock saw a move by 26.72% on Monday, touching 2.79 million. Based on the recent volume, Realogy Holdings Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RLGY shares recorded 116.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock additionally went up by 3.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.83% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RLGY stock is set at -72.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -63.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RLGY shares showcased -58.89% decrease. RLGY saw 13.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has 116.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 424.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.09 to 13.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 10.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] a Reliable Buy?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.