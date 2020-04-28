Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: REGN] stock went down by -3.30% or -18.69 points down from its previous closing price of 566.21. The stock reached $547.52 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, REGN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.60% in the period of the last 7 days.

REGN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $565.68, at one point touching $539.154. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -4.67%. The 52-week high currently stands at 574.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 59.32% after the recent low of 271.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:REGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $547.52, with the high estimate being $657.00, the low estimate being $400.00 and the median estimate amounting to $526.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $566.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] sitting at 28.10% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90. These measurements indicate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90. Its Return on Equity is 20.70%, and its Return on Assets is 15.50%. These metrics all suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.71 and P/E Ratio of 29.66. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] has 108.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 271.37 to 574.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 4.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.