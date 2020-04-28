Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] stock went down by -1.52% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of 0.41. The stock reached $0.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MARK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.67% in the period of the last 7 days.

MARK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.4099, at one point touching $0.3805. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -72.53%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -71.11% after the recent low of 0.25.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has 55.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 9.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.