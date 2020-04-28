Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] gained by 4.80% on the last trading session, reaching $15.84 price per share at the time. Rite Aid Corporation represents 53.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 805.51M with the latest information.

The Rite Aid Corporation traded at the price of $15.84 with 2.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RAD shares recorded 5.92M.

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Rite Aid Corporation [RAD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has 53.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 805.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 214.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 7.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] a Reliable Buy?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.