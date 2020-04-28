Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] shares went lower by -6.75% from its previous closing of 128.63, now trading at the price of $119.95, also subtracting -8.68 points. Is ROKU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ROKU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 93.98M float and a -1.08% run over in the last seven days. ROKU share price has been hovering between 176.55 and 58.22 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Roku Inc. [ROKU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROKU an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Roku Inc. [ROKU] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of Roku Inc. [ROKU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -5.80% and its Gross Margin at 43.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] has 119.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.22 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Roku Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.